Man (30s) arrested and €170,000 seized by gardai after Dublin raids

A man in his 30s has been arrested after gardaí seized €170,000 during the course of multiple raids in Dublin today.

Searches were carried out at two houses in Ballymun and a house and separate stable yard in the North County Dublin area.

€170,000 was seized during the course of this operation carried out by the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Drugs Unit, aided by a Customs Unit from Dublin Airport.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara, which aims to tackle the number of drug deaths nationally.

The man was arrested and is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors