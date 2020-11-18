Man (30s) arrested after fatal knife attack on 24-year-old in small Co Mayo town

The brutal death of a man following a horror knife attack comes after months of worsening violence and anti-social behaviour in a small rural Irish town.

Michael McDonagh (24) of Carramore Drive, Knock, Co Mayo, suffered fatal injuries after he was brutally attacked at the home of an acquaintance shortly before 11 pm on Monday at the Carrabeg Estate, Swinford, Co Mayo.

A man aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene while another man was taken to hospital having suffered an injury to his hand.

The man in custody is originally from Poland but has been living in Ireland for many years.

He was well known to gardaí and psychiatric services in Mayo and has what a source described as a "fascination with knives".

Two months ago another man was stabbed at the property.

The men had been socialising together in the hours before the incident.

It is understood they were part of a larger group from the locality who socialise together.

Mr McDonagh was described last night by a local person in Knock as “a very likeable lad who fell on hard times”.

“I found him very nice and his relations here are very respectable, good people and my heart really goes out to them.

“They absolutely tried their best for Michael and this is a terrible tragedy for them.”

The house where the attack occurred was subject to repeated complaints to both the gardaí and Mayo County Council from locals who reported feeling threatened by visitors to the property.

Neighbours in the Carrabeg Estate said they have endured two years of anti-social behaviour at the house.

Jimmy Harte and his wife Rose say they have been deeply affected by the strain of constant unrest in their once peaceful neighbourhood.

“We had feared something like this would happen,” said Mr Harte. We have said it all along, we were two years with the council pleading and begging.

“We had a stabbing there two months ago and I thought that was the end of it but no they were all back again the next morning.

“And the parties began again.

"I work nights and it wasn’t easy leaving my wife and daughter here to go to work.

“Every other night there was tramping up and down the road.

“I confronted them on several occasions only to go out the next day and there would be writing on my van, ‘You are being watched’ or target signs. Total intimidation.

“It’s just so sad it has com e to this. Sad for the town and everybody involved.”

Ms Harte witnessed emergency service flooding the small estate following the attack on Monday night.

"We couldn't believe it. The ambulance pulled in outside .

"It's awful to think of that kind of tragedy happening here. We raised our children here, and it was a happy, safe place.

"Someone's child, Someone's brother – he had a family.”

"It's very sad; there are so many families broke up today," she added.

