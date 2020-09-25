Man (30s) arrested after drugs and cash in excess of €50,000 seized in Cork

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Cork after €50,000 of drugs and cash were seized by Gardaí.

Gardaí, as part of ongoing patrols targeting local drugs distribution networks, stopped and

searched a car in the Fairhill area of Cork City yesterday.

Cannabis herb worth €5k (analysis pending) and over €12k was recovered from the car and the driver was arrested.

In a follow up operation, Gardaí searched an apartment in the Passage West area where a further quantity of cannabis herb worth €35k (analysis pending) was recovered along with a small sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

The man is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996.

Online Editors