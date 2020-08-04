Man (30s) arrested after Cork petrol station robbery

A man has been arrested in relation to a robbery at a petrol station in Cork.

The suspect entered a petrol station on Victoria Road shortly before 6pm yesterday and made threats to a staff member.

He demanded they hand over cash and stated he had a knife.

After taking a sum of cash the man left the scene on foot.

Gardai stopped a man, aged in his 30s, matching the description of the suspect a short time later on Douglas Street.

The money believed to have been stolen during the robbery was also recovered.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

Online Editors