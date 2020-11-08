Man (30s) arrested after being found in possession of large quantity of diamorphine in Cork

A man in his 30s has been arrested after he was found in possession of diamorphine worth €17,500 in Cork City yesterday.

The man was stopped and searched on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork on Saturday afternoon, and Diamorphine with an estimated street value of €17,500 - subject to analysis - was seized.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search was part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit in Cork City were assisted by the Mayfield District Drug unit in carrying out the operation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors