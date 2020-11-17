Man (30s) arrested after €57,000 of heroin, cocaine and cash is seized in Galway

A man in his 30s has been arrested after Gardaí seized €57,000 worth of suspected heroin, cocaine and cash in Galway City.

The discovery was made on Thursday November 12 as part of an intelligence led operation when Gardaí searched a car in the Newcastle area of Galway City at approximately 1pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered €25,000 worth of heroin, €14,000 worth of cocaine and €18,000 in cash.

All drugs are subject to forensic analysis.

The arrested man has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Enquiries are ongoing.

