Man (30s) arrested after €57,000 of heroin, cocaine and cash is seized in Galway

A man in his 30s has been arrested after Gardaí seized €57,000 worth of suspected heroin, cocaine and cash in Galway City.
The discovery was made on Thursday November 12 as part of an intelligence led operation when Gardaí searched a car in the Newcastle area of Galway City at approximately 1pm.
During the course of the search Gardaí discovered €25,000 worth of heroin, €14,000 worth of cocaine and €18,000 in cash.
All drugs are subject to forensic analysis.
The arrested man has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Online Editors