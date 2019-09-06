Man (30) in serious condition after north Dublin shooting

A 30-year-old man has been shot in the Donaghmede area of north Dublin, this evening.

Emergency services attended the scene at a house on the Streamville Road, Dublin 13.

Several shots were fired at the man, aged in his late twenties, and he sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

The injured man was rushed to Beaumont Hospital. He is in a serious condition after the attack, which occurred at approximately 7.10pm.

Gardai at the scene of the Shooting on Streamville Road in Donaghmede Photo: Kyran O'Brien

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, particularly anyone who may have noticed a Beige Nissan Almera in the area or any motorists in the area travelling at the time who may have Dashcam Footage, to contact Coolock Garda Station on 016664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors