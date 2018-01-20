Man (27) killed in halting site shooting linked to Kinahan/Hutch feud

A 27-year-old man has died after being shot in a halting site on the west side of Dublin.

The shooting took place shortly after 3pm at the Bridgeview halting site near the Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin.

It's understood the shooting is linked to the Kinahan/Hutch feud. The victim, who is believed to be related to the Hutch family, was shot dead while he was sitting alone in his car.

Two men were with the victim moments before the shooting. It's understood that neither of them were injured. Gardai are investigating whether a runner shoe found at the scene is connected to the gunman.

A burnt out car was found at a nearby industrial estate

The victim has not yet been formally identified but it's believed that he's originally from Dublin's north inner city. The man's body remains at the site and the location has been sealed off while the State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau attend the scene.

A black Volkswagen Golf, believed to have been used as the getaway car, was discovered burnt out at the nearby Crag Avenue Business Park. That scene has also been sealed off. The shooting is the 14th killing in the ongoing gangland feud.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors