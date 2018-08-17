Man (27) killed and teen girl badly injured named locally after car hits ditch

A devastating crash has claimed the life of a young man, and left a teenage woman seriously injured.

The victim, named locally as Patrick Lynch (27), was rushed to hospital following the single-vehicle crash near Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, late on Wednesday night, but was later pronounced dead.

The other occupant of the car, Linda Costin-Smith (18), was also taken to hospital with serious injuries but is believed to be in a stable condition.

It is understood that Mr Lynch was from the Oldcastle area of Co Meath while Ms Costin-Smith comes from Cavan town.

It appears the car hit a ditch, before moving along and flipping onto its roof into a field in Deerpark, about 2km outside of Castlepollard.

The crash took place sometime between 10pm and 11.20pm on the rural Castlepollard to Collinstown Road, the R395.

The road was closed for a long period of time yesterday as forensic crash investigators examined the scene of the accident.

"A car hit a ditch and ended up in a field, a male (27 years) occupant of the car was fatally injured and pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional hospital," a Garda statement said.

"A female occupant (18 years) was seriously injured and also taken to Mullingar Regional hospital ... her condition is described as serious," it added.

Shock

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for witnesses to contact them on the Garda confidential line.

Castlepollard councillor Paddy Hill said that the area woke up to the news with shock and his thoughts were with the family of the two people involved.

"I certainly pass on my sympathies to both families," Mr Hill said. "Everyone in the area is terribly saddened by what happened.

"You wake up to news like this in the morning regularly, but when it happens in the local area then it really hits home," he added.

Irish Independent