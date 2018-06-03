Man (27) charged with murder of father-of-four following confrontation at pub

A YOUNG man has been charged with the murder of a father of four following an attack at a Cork pub.

Michael 'Mike' Dineen (27) was charged before Judge Aingeal Ni Chonduin at a special sitting of Mallow District Court.

Judge Ni Chonduin was told by Detective Sergeant James O'Shea that Dineen made no reply when the charge was formally put to him at Fermoy Garda Station at 1.25pm today (Sunday). Dineen of Ard Mhuileann, Ballinwillan, Mitchelstown, Co Cork appeared in court wearing a grey and blue hoodie-type top and tracksuit bottoms.

He remained silent during the brief hearing, pausing only to confer with his solicitor. Dineen was charged with the murder of Patrick 'Ginty' O'Donnell (36) at Willie Andie's Pub, New Square, Mitchelstown, Co Cork on Friday.

As the charge involved is murder, bail can only be dealt with by the High Court. Judge Ni Chonduin was told the State's application was for a remand in custody.

She remanded Dineen in custody to appear again before Fermoy District Court on Friday next, June 8. The judge also directed, at the request of the defence legal team, for Dineen to be provided with whatever medical assistance he might require while in custody.

The court was told that he was already on medication before the alleged events of last Friday.

The court granted free legal aid after hearing that Dineen was in receipt of social welfare and had no other means of income.

Mr O'Donnell, a father of four whose youngest child was born four months ago, was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) last Friday night. A post mortem was conducted at CUH by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

While the results of the post mortem examination are being withheld by Gardaí for operational reasons, they indicated that Mr O'Donnell died from severe head injuries sustained in an assault.

