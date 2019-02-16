Man (26) dies suddenly in pub

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a young man in a Wicklow pub.

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a young man in a Wicklow pub.

The man, named locally as Anthony Carr (26), was found unresponsive in the Greystones pub at 9.30pm on Thursday.

Efforts were made to revive Mr Carr, with CPR performed on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was transferred to a nearby hospital and gardaí are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the sudden death.

But the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Irish Independent