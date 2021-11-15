Man (26) dies several days after being found with serious head injuries in Finglas

A young man who was found with serious head injuries last Thursday in the north Dublin suburb of Finglas has died.

The man (26) sustained the head injuries on November 11 and had been in hospital since.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and the remains will be removed this afternoon to the City Morgue in Whitehall where a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow by Dr Linda Mulligan, chief state pathologist, gardaí said.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation into the as yet unexplained injuries suffered by the deceased, officers said.

Gardaí appealed for anyone who was in the area of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildonan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on November 11 to come forward, including anyone with dashcam or other video footage.