A 25-year-old man has died following a tragic fall in Co Mayo.

A 25-year-old man has died following a tragic fall in Co Mayo.

Man (25) dies following tragic fall in Co Mayo

The man (25), was discovered on the ground by a neighbour around 1.30 am at Quay Road, Newport.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar where a post mortem took place this afternoon by Dr. Curtis.

The pathologist’s findings were to determine whether the death was accidental or if a criminal investigation is warranted.

It is believed the young man suffered a tragic fall and passed away from his head injuries.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardai said they are investigating the death which has been referred to the Corner's Court.

Online Editors