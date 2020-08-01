Man (25) arrested after €30,000 worth of cocaine and €15,000 cash seized

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Drug 1984 at Rathmines Garda station. Credit: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí have arrested a man (25) after seizing approximately €30,000 work of cocaine and MDMA and €15,000 cash yesterday evening in Terenure, Dublin.

Gardaí have arrested a 25 year-old man and seized an estimated €30,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA (pending analysis), and €15,000 in cash following an operation led by Terenure District Drugs Unit on Friday, 31st July 2020.

Gardaí were conducting a surveillance operation yesterday at 8.30pm on the Rathmines Road and observed a drug transaction involving the man's car.

The car was raided and Gardaí found €1,000 worth of cocaine and €1,000 in cash.

Two follow up searches were conducted this morning in separate residences in Dublin, where a further €27,000 worth of cocaine, €2,000 worth of MDMA and €14,000 in cash was seized, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

"The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Drug 1984 at Rathmines Garda station," said a garda spokesperson.

"Investigations ongoing."

Online Editors