Man (23) dies after falling seriously ill at a hostel in Offaly

A man who was found seriously ill at a hostel in Co Offaly earlier this week has died.

An investigation has been launched into the tragic events at the old Clonamore House Hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly, which is now used for homeless accommodation.

Two women were found dead at the hostel while two men were hospitalised at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

One of the men, named as Aaron Ging (23), who had been in a critical condition, has died.

A second man has been released form medical care.

Both men had previously lived in the Portlaoise area.

Investigating gardaí this morning have begun searches at locations in Tullamore, Co Offaly and Portarlington, Co Laois.

Online Editors