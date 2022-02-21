Man (22) killed in Kerry car rally crash

A 22-year-old man has died following an accident that occurred during a car rally in Co Kerry yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal single-vehicle collision at around 2pm yesterday at the rally event in Mount Eagle, Castleisland.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away.

It is believed that the deceased man was from Cork.

The passenger of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí are engaging with the relevant agencies in relation to this matter.

The organisers of the event issued a statement last night, saying: "The Killarney and District Motor Club regrets to inform that following an accident on stage four of the Killarney Forest Rally, a competitor succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Cork University Hospital tonight (Sunday).

"We extend our sympathies to his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace."

Chief medical officer for the Killarney Forestry Rally, Fiona Kelly, said: “I wish to extend my sincere sympathy to the victim's family, friends, co-driver and other competitors.

“My thoughts are also with everyone at Killarney and District Motor Club during this very sad time.

“I wish to thank all the emergency and rescue services for their amazing work yesterday. May his soul rest in eternal and heavenly peace.”

Women in Motorsport Ireland also paid tribute to the young man, writing on Facebook: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the competitor who sadly passed away following a tragic accident at the Killarney Forestry Rally yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his co-driver, family and friends during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts also go out to the medical crews, air ambulance crew, marshals and fellow competitors who did everything they could.”