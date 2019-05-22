Man (22) found dead beside burning car 'had links to Kinahan cartel'

GARDAI believe the young man found dead beside his burning car in north Dublin overnight is known to them through his involvement in organised crime.

The victim was shot multiple times at the laneway located at Rowan's Little, Walshestown, near Junction 5 on the M1 in Co Dublin.

Officers are investigating if the 22-year-old travelled to the location of the shooting in his own car as part of a deadly set-up.

The young man - whose name has not been formally released - is from the Coolock area of the capital.

He was known to gardai, but did not have any serious criminal convictions.

He had links to the Kinahan crime cartel and the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang who have been involved in a signifciant Finglas feud.

He is suspected of being a main player in the drug scene on the northside of the capital for the past 18 months.

He was a close pal of drug dealer Zach Parker (23) who was shot dead in Swords last January in an unsolved case.

Garda at the scene of a shooting at Walshestown. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

There have been no arrests so far in the case which is being investigated by Balbriggan gardai.

The man's body is believed to have been found at the edge of the road around 10ft from the burned out car.

Early indications are that the man had been shot in the head and chest on a quiet country lane.

Gardai were informed of the incident shortly before midnight, and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The car was an Opel Insignia, and it was extinguished by a unit from the Dublin Fire Brigade.

"Gardaí at Balbriggan Co Dublin are investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred at Rowans Little, Walshstown, Balbriggan, Co Dublin at approximately 11.20pm last night," a spokesman said.

Gardai and detectives at the scene of a shooting at Walshestown. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

"Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car on fire at the above location and discovered a male (age unknown) with apparent gunshot wounds beside the car.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01- 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Members of the garda technical bureau arrived at the scene shortly after 10am and began a forensic search of the area around the body and the car.

They could be seen in white forensic suits working at the scene.

Shortly after 11.30am today the Morgue ambulance arrived at the scene, and the body was removed for post mortem.

