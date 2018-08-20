A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life and a second man (23) has been injured after a double stabbing in Co Limerick.

Man (22) 'fighting for his life' after double stabbing

Gardaí at Mayorstone Park are investigating the stabbing which occurred around 3am this morning (Monday) at a house at Woodbine Ave, Caherdavin, Limerick.

The two young men received stab wounds and were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Gardai confirmed that the 22-year-old man was left with life threatening injuries while the 23-year-old is not believed to be in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made but gardai said that investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors