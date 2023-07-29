Man (22) critical after scrambler crash in Dublin last night

A 22-year-old man is in a critical condition after being involved in a road crash last night.

The incident involving a scrambler, occurred on the Wheatfield Road in Palmerstown, Dublin 20, at around 10pm on Friday 28 July 2023.

The man was transferred to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor, Derren O'Bradaigh, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with himself and his family, and I hope that he makes a full recovery.”

Cllr Alan Hayes added: "My thoughts are with the crash victim and I hope they make a full recovery.”

He said: "I'd also call for anyone who was driving in the area between 9.30pm and 10pm who may have witnessed the motorbike driving on the roads, or who may have seen the incident, to make contact with the Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01-666-7200."

In a statement, An Garda Síochana said: "The driver of the scrambler, a man in his 20s, is currently being treated at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.

"Garda enquiries into this collision are ongoing.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Wheatfield Road area between 9:30pm and 10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.