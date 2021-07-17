| 22.4°C Dublin

Man (22) and woman (41) charged following drugs seizure in Dublin

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Amy Blaney

Gardai have charged a man (22) and woman (41) who were arrested yesterday following a drugs seizure in the Blanchardstown area of Co Dublin.

Both the man and woman are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday 27 July at 10.30am.

Both people were arrested as part of an ongoing investigating targeting persons suspecting to be involved in organised crime in the Blanchardstown area.

The operations resulted in the search of a premises where 6.68 Kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €133,600 was seized.

The search was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service.

Both the man and the woman were arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy