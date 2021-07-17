Man (22) and woman (41) charged following drugs seizure in Dublin

Gardai have charged a man (22) and woman (41) who were arrested yesterday following a drugs seizure in the Blanchardstown area of Co Dublin.

Both the man and woman are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday 27 July at 10.30am.

Both people were arrested as part of an ongoing investigating targeting persons suspecting to be involved in organised crime in the Blanchardstown area.

The operations resulted in the search of a premises where 6.68 Kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €133,600 was seized.

The search was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service.

Both the man and the woman were arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences.