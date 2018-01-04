A MAN has been injured following a shooting in south Dublin tonight.

Man (21) shot in the leg in south Dublin

The 21-year-old was shot in the leg in Cherry Orchard, Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said the shooting incident took place at around 8.05pm at Cherry Orchard Parade. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The scene of the shooting at No 8 Cherry Orchard Parade. Pic Steve Humphreys

It is understood that at least three shots were fired during the incident, with one going in the front door of the house and two others through the top windows. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Local councillor, Daithi Doolan, condemned the attack and called for further resources to be given to the area. “It’s a terrible start to the New Year,” he said.

"Tonight's shooting in Cherry Orchard was an attack on the whole community. “The gardaí must receive every resource possible in Ballyfermot to tackle gun crime. This is a great community made up of hard working families.

"Residents deserve better than gun violence. I am calling on all political representatives to work together with gardaí to ensure gun crime is tackled head on. Cherry Orchard families must be allowed to live, work and play in safety,” he added.

The house remains sealed off.

