A community is in shock after a young man lost his life in an early-morning car crash.

A community is in shock after a young man lost his life in an early-morning car crash.

Man (21) killed in early morning crash which left three others injured is named locally

The accident happened near Nenagh, Co Tipperary, about 5.30am yesterday and left three other men seriously injured.

The man fatally injured has been named locally as Stephen Gleeson (21), who was from Nenagh.

He and three other men, two in their early 20s and a 19-year-old, were travelling along the Portroe to Garykennedy road outside Nenagh when the tragedy occurred.

Help

It is understood the car hit a ditch and overturned, with gardaí now trying to find out what caused the crash.

Mr Gleeson was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

A local woman was first on the scene yesterday morning after the vehicle crashed near her home. She tried to help Mr Gleeson until emergency services arrived at the scene.

Local councillor Ger Darcy said the community was "in shock" after news of the tragic collision began to spread.

Mr Gleeson was a rear-seat passenger in the vehicle.

Gardaí will speak to the other three young men who were in the car to find out what led to the fatal crash.

A Garda spokesman said: "The other three occupants of the car, two men in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life-threatening injuries.

"The scene has been examined by Garda forensic examiners and the road has now re-opened.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage."

They are asked to contact gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.

The fatality brings to 78 the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year.

On Friday, a woman in her 70s was killed after a road traffic collision near Tralee, Co Kerry.

Emergency services att­ended the scene of a single-­vehicle accident at ­Farranwilliam, Ardfert, about 11.25am.

The female driver, in her 70s and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a wall.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee, where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

The previous day, near Loughrea in Co Galway, a man in his 30s lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a wall.

The crash happened about 6.30am on the Loughrea to Ballyglass road near Kylemore village.

The rise in road-traffic deaths in 2019, compared to the previous year, has led to gardaí expressing concern and asking for people to exercise caution.

"This upward trend must be addressed immediately and An Garda Síochána appeals to every road user to re-double their efforts and to use the road as safely as they can."

Irish Independent