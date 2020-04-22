Man (21) arrested after body of a woman found in Belfast apartment

A man (21) has been arrested after the body of a woman (39) was found this morning in an apartment in south Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to the scene in Haywood Avenue at 1.45am this morning, where her body was discovered inside.

Her death is being currently treated as suspicious and a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The man was arrested and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the Haywood Avenue area late last night or early this morning and who seen or heard anything to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Police Station on 101 quoting reference 106 22/04/2020," said Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers which is 100pc anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," he added.

Online Editors