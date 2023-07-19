Man (20s) to appear in court charged with fatal assault on Dublin man (19)

A man in his early 20s is to appear before the court today charged in connection with the fatal assault of Marius Mamaliga (19) in February.

Mr Mamaliga died after he was the victim of a serious assault on Brookdale Avenue in Swords, on Thursday, February 23.

“Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his early 20s, in relation to a fatal assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue, Swords on Thursday evening 23rd February, 2023.

“He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning Wednesday 19th July 2023,” a Garda spokesperson said.