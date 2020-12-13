Man (20s) seriously injured in Wicklow shooting

Gardaí say the man's injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Gardaí are investigating a shooting after a man in his 20s received a gunshot wound to the leg in Wicklow this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:15am this morning, at Hazelbrook Court, Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which a garda spokesperson described as “serious but non life threatening”.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information or footage (including dash cam) who may have been in the area this morning to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140 or The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Online Editors