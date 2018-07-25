A MAN has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed last night.

Man (20s) rushed to hospital following stabbing incident in Dublin

It's understood the man was stabbed multiple times during the incident in Tallaght shortly before 7pm.

The man, in his 20s, was seriously injured and was taken to Tallaght Hospital.

The incident took place on Brookview Drive, with the scene preserved last night.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any one with information is asked to contact Tallaght gardai on 01 6666000.

Online Editors