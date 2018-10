Gardai are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on the Finglas Rd, Dublin at approximately 8pm this evening.

A man (20s) received a wound to his face and neck.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and he has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...

