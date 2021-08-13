Man (20s) rushed to hospital following assault on Dublin City street

A man in his 20s has been rushed to the Mater Hospital in Dublin following an assault in Dublin this afternoon.

The assault occurred at approximately 1:30pm on Sean McDermott Street Lower, Dublin 1.

It is believed the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí have closed off the street and confirmed they are investigating the violent incident.

“A male aged in his 20s was taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.