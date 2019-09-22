Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man died after a car entered the canal in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man died after a car entered the canal in Co Cavan.

Man (20s) killed, two others escape after car plunges into canal

The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm yesterday evening at the Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports that a car had entered the water.

The body of a man in his mid-twenties was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, also aged in their twenties, escaped from the car uninjured.

One of the men was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene for a technical examination.

Online Editors