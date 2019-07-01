A man in his twenties has lost his life in a hit and run incident.

Man (20s) killed in hit and run incident, gardaí appeal for information on suspect vehicle

Gardaí are now investigating the incident between the pedestrian and a jeep-type vehicle which occurred on Hyde Road in Limerick at approximately 4:40am this morning.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body remains at the scene pending a Garda Technical Examination.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep, failed to remain at the scene.

The road remains closed currently and diversions are in place, gardaí confirmed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

Investigations are ongoing.

The latest fatality brings the national road death to to 79.

Online Editors