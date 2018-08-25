Man (20s) killed in fatal road collision in Mayo

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man in his 20s was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Mayo.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man in his 20s was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Mayo.

Shortly after 7am this morning, a car was discovered in the Newport River on the Quay Road in Newport.

The body of a man was recovered from the vehicle and taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road at the scene is closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an investigation.

Online Editors