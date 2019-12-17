Man (20s) injured in Dublin shooting

A man has been injured during a gun attack in west Dublin this evening.

The male, aged in his 20s, was targeted in Clondalkin shortly before 9pm by a lone gunman.

The victim was shot a number of times in the leg and was rushed to James Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with serious but non-life threatening wounds.

The injured male is known to gardai and has previously survived a serious attempt on his life.

No arrests have been made and detectives are carrying out inquiries.

