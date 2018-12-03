Man (20s) injured and dog killed after garda discharges firearm

A dog was shot dead by a garda in an incident in which a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when a bullet from the officer’s gun ricocheted.

A dog was shot dead by a garda in an incident in which a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when a bullet from the officer’s gun ricocheted.

The incident unfolded at a property in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford at around 6pm on Monday when gardai entered the property.

Sources said the officer felt “compelled” to shoot the “aggressive” Alsatian dog because he feared that it was about to attack him.

The young man (20s) who suffered minor injuries to his leg is from Co. Longford.

He is being treated for his non life threatening injuries in hospital.

Both gardaí and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission are investigating the incident.

Gardai say they attended an incident as part of an ongoing investigation.

“During the course of this incident an official Garda firearm was discharged,” a garda spokesman said.

GSOC say investigators were deployed to the scene.

Online Editors