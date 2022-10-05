Man (20s) in critical condition and three others injured following road collision in Clare

A man is in critical condition and three others are in hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Co Clare.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the serious collision that occurred on the R458 in Drumline, Newmarket on Fergus, at 6.10pm today.

Three male occupants from one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

One of the men, who is in his 20s, is described as being in critical condition, while the other two continue to receive medical attention.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

The R458 is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

It will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

“Any person who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”