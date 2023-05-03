Man (20s) hospitalised after part of ear bitten off in gruesome fight caught on video

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after part of his ear was bitten off during an assault captured on video this afternoon in Limerick city.

The incident occurred on Parnell Street in Limerick City at 4:15pm. Footage of the assault, circulating online, shows two men and a woman fighting before one man bites the ear of another man, drawing a significant amount of blood.

Gardaí have confirmed they “are investigating the assault of a man in his 20s that occurred on Parnell Street, Limerick at approximately 4:15pm this afternoon, Tuesday.

“He has been taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for his injuries.

“A male in his 40s and female in her 30s have been arrested and currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Limerick, a garda spokesperson said.