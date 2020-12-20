Man (20s) due before court after €126,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis seized

Gardaí seized suspected cocaine worth €120,500 and an estimated €6,000 in cannabis herb. Credit: An Garda Siochana

A man has been charged after Gardaí seized a total of €126,000 worth of drugs following a search in Kildare yesterday.

Gardaí and members attached to the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit executed a warrant and carried out a search of a home in the Newbridge area just after 8pm yesterday evening

€120,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €6,000 worth of cannabis herb, pending analysis, was seized by Gardaí, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Newbridge Garda Station.

He has since been charged and he will now appear before court at a later date, according a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors