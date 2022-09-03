The collision occurred in Mayglass at 10.25pm last night.

A man in his 20s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford last night.

The collision occurred at the level crossing, Mayglass, Co Wexford, at approximately 10.25pm.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene but the driver, a man in his 20s who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination, which was conducted by forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the Mayglass area between 10.15pm and 10.45pm who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.