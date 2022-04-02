Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle road crash in Co Tipperary

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tipperary in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash that occurred at around 12.45am at Greenane, Tipperary town.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Two females and a male were passengers in the vehicle at the time and all were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries, which are understood to be non-life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”