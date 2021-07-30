Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Roscommon

A man has died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a wall in Co Roscommon this evening.

The man, aged in his mid-20s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

He was driving on the N61 at Four Mile House when he struck a wall at approximately 8:45pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N61 this evening between 8.15p.m. and 8.45p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to turn over the footage to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.