Man (20s) dies in motorcycle accident in Cork

A YOUNG man has died after a motorcycle accident in Cork.

The man, understood to be in his early 20s, suffered critical injuries in an incident shortly before 5pm on Saturday outside Blarney.

Emergency services raced to the scene when the alarm was raised but, despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the man's condition, he was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is believed the accident involved a motorcross-type bike which was being used by the young man on an off-road track.

The rider apparently lost control of the bike on a stretch of the track.

No other vehicle was involved.

Blarney gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner.

The name of the deceased motorcyclist will not be released until all relatives are notified.

Online Editors