Man (20s) dies in Co Cavan road traffic collision

A man in his 20s has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Cavan earlier this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the accident that occurred shortly before 5pm today on the N3 at New Inns, Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan.

The victim, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured during the course of the collision.

The N3 at New Inns is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight. Local diversions are in place. The services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward. They are asking any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 at New Inns between 4.30pm and 5.15pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.