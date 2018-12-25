Man (20s) dies from fatal head injuries in Mayo

A deputy state pathologist is due in Co Mayo this afternoon to carry out a post-mortem examination on the remains of a young man found dead with head injuries outside his apartment in the early hours of this morning.

The deceased, who is in his mid-twenties, was discovered on the ground by a neighbour around 1.30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis is to carry out an autopsy on the remains at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar later.

The pathologist’s findings will determine whether the death was accidental or if a criminal investigation is warranted.

Gardai say they are keeping an open mind on the matter.

