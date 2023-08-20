Man (20s) dies following road traffic crash involving car and e-scooters in Co Louth

Scene of fatal collision after car and e-scooters' crash in Dundalk

A man (20s) has died following a collision involving a car and two e-scooters in Co Louth.

The incident occurred on the Armagh Road in Dundalk late on Saturday evening, and gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was treated for injuries at the scene and a third man was treated for serious injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The road remains closed while Garda Forensic Collision investigators carry out a technical examination.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Reilly offered his condolences today, and said there is “a deep sense of loss” in the Dundalk community.

“I’d like to offer my condolences. This is a horrific tragedy where a young man has lost his life and another young man has been injured and is being treated in hospital.

“It is a very sad situation and as someone who lives locally I’m very deeply saddened.”

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Armagh Road and its environs yesterday evening between 11pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.