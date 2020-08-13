Man (20s) dies after stabbing incident at house in Clontarf

Gardaí are investigating after a man (20s) died at a stabbing incident in Clontarf, Dublin 3, this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at a house in the St. Lawrence Road area of Clontarf, Dublin 3, at approximately 7.15am this morning.

The emergency call went first to Dublin Fire Brigade. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound, or stab wounds, to the chest.

His injuries were to prove fatal.

A short time later a man in his 20s, who is believed to be known to the victim, presented himself at Clontarf garda station nearby.

He is understood to have suffered injuries to his hand and was arrested and treatment was sought for his injuries.

The investigation is at its early stages and are ongoing.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

"Garda are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," said a garda spokesperson.



"Investigations are ongoing."

More to follow...

Online Editors