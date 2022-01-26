A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Meath last night.

The man, aged in his 20s, received treatment at the scene from paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the L5068 at Knockcommon, Slane, Co Meath yesterday.

The single vehicle collision occurred after 10.30pm.

His body was later removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The L5068 (just off the N2) remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.