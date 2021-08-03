Man (20s) dies after road traffic collision in Co Monaghan

A man in his 20s has passed away in hospital hours after a road crash in Co Monaghan this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the road traffic collision, which occurred in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, at approximately 6.40am this morning.

Two cars collided on the R181 in the townland of Muldrumman, outside Castleblayney, and the driver of one car, a male aged in his 20s, was seriously injured.

Emergency services attended the scene and the young man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth. He later passed away.

The road has since reopened.

Gardaí in Castleblayney are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Muldrumman area between 6.15am and 7.00am this morning, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.