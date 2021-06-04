A young man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dalkey on the south Dublin coast despite being pulled from the water by a garda who responded to the emergency.

The man, in his early 20s, was spotted by people on the coast at Vico at around 3.40pm yesterday afternoon and the alarm was raised.

Coast Guard rescue helicopter 116, Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat and Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard units responded to the emergency, as well as Gardai and the ambulances service.

While weather conditions were good at the time there was a stiff south westerly breeze blowing.

By the time the helicopter arrived, the man had been removed from the water by one of the gardai who responded to the callout and entered the sea to pull him from the waves.

The swimmer was winched up from the shore by Coast Guard helicopter 116 and brought to Beaumont Hospital where he died later.

A spokeswoman for the RNLI said it had been on a callout to a broken down boat when it got the call that a person was in difficulty in the water at White Rock, which is past Sorrento Point.

It sent both its inshore boat and all-weather boat to the scene.

The young man had been removed from the water at that stage and was being transferred by helicopter 116.

All winch crew on the helicopter are trained paramedics, and it is understood the young man received expert treatment while en-route to the hospital.