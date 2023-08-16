Man (20s) dies after falling from truck while working in Carlow

A man in his 20s has died after falling from a truck in Co Carlow this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which took place in the College Green area of Carlow town.

It is understood the man was fatally injured after falling from the truck during the course of his work about 1.30pm today.

Garda forensic collision investigators will carry out an examination of the scene and the Health and Safety Authority has also been notified.

There are currently no road closures, though access to a number of houses in College Green has been disrupted.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the College Green estate between 1.15pm and 1.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.