News Irish News

Wednesday 7 February 2018

Man (20s) dies after car leaves road and strikes wall

Sean Nolan

A motorist has been killed after his vehicle left the road and struck a wall in Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

According to gardai the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 4.40am this morning on the N24 at Lacken, Kilshane in Tipperary.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and removed by ambulance to South Tipperary Regional Hospital in Clonmel.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News