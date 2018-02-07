Man (20s) dies after car leaves road and strikes wall
A motorist has been killed after his vehicle left the road and struck a wall in Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.
According to gardai the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 4.40am this morning on the N24 at Lacken, Kilshane in Tipperary.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and removed by ambulance to South Tipperary Regional Hospital in Clonmel.
The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardai are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors