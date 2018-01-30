Man (20s) dies after being shot in Dublin's north inner city

A close associate of the Hutch mob has died after being shot multiple times in the body in the North Strand area of the city.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the shooting incident at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1, which took place shortly before 9.45pm.

The man in his 20s was shot four times in the chest and twice in the body. He was taken the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene on foot. The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area . Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.

Nial Ring, a Dublin city councillor representing the north inner city said he spoke with senior gardai at the scene who "assured me all resources are available and being used to tackle this latest incident." "All the local community wants is an end to this feud and a return to a normal peaceful life in this close knit and proud community," he said.

"Normality is needed to ensure that local children do not have to endure this constant trauma which will affect them beyond their childhoods. The gardaí are stepping up to the mark - we need the other agencies to do likewise," he added.

